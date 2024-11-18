Audit agency refers ex-security adviser to probe over delayed deployment of THAAD

Most Popular
Audit agency refers ex-security adviser to probe over delayed deployment of THAADBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 19:45
The state audit agency said Monday that it referred a former national security adviser and three others to the prosecution as they had abused their powers to intentionally delay the deployment of an advanced US missile defense system in a southeastern county.
According to the Board of Audit and Inspection, Chung Eui-yong, who also served as foreign minister under the former Moon Jae-in administration, and other senior government officials were found to have intentionally delayed the publication of outcomes of an environmental evaluation, and the risks related to electromagnetic waves and noise from radars.
South Korea's government agreed with the United States in 2016 to install the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and the deployment of the launch pad and attached equipment began the following year. (Yonhap)
