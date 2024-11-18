Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during the 4th Conference of the North Korean Army's Battalion Commanders and Political Instructors in Pyongyang on Nov. 15, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Monday. Yonhap

The Unification Ministry in Seoul suggested Monday that the North Korean leader's directive for full war readiness -- alongside his framing of the Ukraine war as the start of global military intervention by the US and the West -- was likely intended to quell probable dissent in North Korea over the regime’s deployment of troops to support Russia in Ukraine.

Kim Jong-un issued the order and delivered his speech on Nov. 15, the final day of the two-day 4th Conference of Battalion Commanders and Political Instructors of the Korean People’s Army, according to a report from North Korean state media released Monday. Such conferences have been held only three times previously, in 1953, 2006, and most recently in November 2014.

Kim told the attendees that, "War is by no means someone else's concern, nor is it a distant future matter," according to a Korean-language report from state media.

"We must view the war that the US and the West are waging against Russia, using Ukraine as the vanguard, as a war intended to thoroughly build real combat experience and expand the scope of military intervention worldwide," Kim said while making no comment on North Korean troop deployments.

"All levels of our armed forces must thoroughly direct and subordinate every activity to war preparations and devote themselves fully to achieving swift completion."

Kim also reiterated that "We will continuously, without limits or satisfaction, strengthen the country's self-defense capabilities, centered on nuclear power," while underscoring the importance of bolstering nuclear capabilities to fulfill "war deterrence" and second-strike missions.

Kim's speech marked his first direct message targeting the US since the re-election of former President Donald Trump at the event attended by key military officials, including Defense Minister No Kwang-chol and Chief of the KPA's General Staff Ri Yong-gil.