Daewoo E&C makes strides in Central Asia, global urban development

Daewoo E&C Chairman Jung Won-ju (left) engages in discussions with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the president's visit to South Korea in November 2022. (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo E&C is making significant strides in its global expansion efforts, securing major projects across Central and Southeast Asia under the leadership of Chairman Jung Won-ju, the company announced Friday.

Celebrating its 51st anniversary this year, Daewoo E&C has reaffirmed its vision of evolving into a company moving into the next century by tapping broader overseas markets and addressing challenges in the sluggish domestic construction industry.

A prime example is the Turkmenistan Mineral Fertilizer Plant project, which was awarded to the company in October.

Despite the builder’s limited experience in Central Asia, Jung’s proactive efforts, including a meeting with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Korea in November 2022, facilitated agreements for two fertilizer plants. Over the past two years, the chairman has visited Turkmenistan four times, culminating in the successful acquisition of the project bid, Daewoo E&C said.

During his visits to Turkmenistan, Jung established strong ties with high-ranking officials, including the president and key ministers, as well as the mayor of Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

“To achieve our goal of becoming a century-spanning company, expanding globally is imperative. The chairman and the management team’s focus on international business exemplifies our commitment to transforming Daewoo E&C into a global construction developer,” Daewoo E&C official said.

Jung expressed keen interest in supporting Turkmenistan’s broader development goals, such as the Ashgabat New Town Project, green energy and infrastructure initiatives. At the CIET2024 conference in November, Ashgabat Mayor Rahym Gandymov, invited Daewoo E&C to collaborate on the city’s smart city and urban development programs.

Daewoo E&C envisions Turkmenistan as a key hub in the Central Asian market, with continued investments expected in urban infrastructure and green energy projects.