Yoon, Biden hold farewell summit in Peru

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden at the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on Friday, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden held a farewell summit in Peru on Friday as they looked back on their partnership and reaffirmed efforts for enhancing the bilateral alliance, Yoon's office said.

The meeting followed a trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters.

During the 10-minute meeting, Yoon thanked Biden for strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and contributing to trilateral cooperation with Japan, Kim said.

"Most of the diplomatic and security achievements that I am proud of during the first half of my term were accomplished together with President Biden," Yoon was quoted as saying.

Biden responded that he is proud of major achievements they made together, Kim said.

Biden promised to support Yoon and the bilateral relations under the new U.S. leadership, a senior presidential official told reporters.