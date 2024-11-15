KEPCO wins 2 new renewable energy deals in Saudi, Guam

Most Popular
-
1
Korea to take action if currency falls more
-
2
Suneung retakes hit record amid med school expansion
-
3
Proactive, calm approach needed in response to Trump 2.0
-
4
Supermarkets in central Seoul to change mandatory closure day to Wednesday
-
5
[KH Explains] For Korean automakers, Chinese EVs may loom larger than Trump’s tariffs
-
6
[Graphic News] Tainan predicted top destination for South Koreans in 2025
-
7
NewJeans reassure fans after giving ultimatum to Ador
-
8
[Herald Review] Cho Seung-woo takes 'Hamlet' crown
-
9
S. Korean consul general in New York offers to resign amid speculation over his ties to first lady
-
10
Yoon leaves for APEC summit; set for trilateral talks Friday
KEPCO wins 2 new renewable energy deals in Saudi, GuamBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 15, 2024 - 20:47
The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Friday it has secured new renewable energy deals in Saudi Arabia and Guam, expected to lead to over 1 trillion won (US$717.1 million) in sales over the next 25 years.
A consortium of KEPCO and Masdar, an energy firm from the United Arab Emirates, won a bid for a project led by the Saudi Power Procurement Company, under the Middle Eastern country's national renewable energy program.
The project expected to cost 1.5 trillion won is aimed at constructing a 2-gigawatt solar power plant about 523 kilometers north of Riyadh to supply electricity in the region for 25 years, according to the Korean company.
In a separate deal, KEPCO secured a contract to build a 132-megawatt solar farm equipped with an energy storage system in Guam by 2027, and sell electricity to the local power authority for a 25-year period. The project was clinched as part of a consortium that includes other Korean firms, such as Samsung S&T Corp.
The company expects its sales from the two new deals to reach a combined 1.14 trillion won over the next 25 years, according to its officials.
More from Headlines
-
Suspended prison term jeopardizes DP leader’s Assembly seat, candidacy
-
Seoul’s bid for early Yoon-Trump meeting faces slim odds
-
Arrest warrants issued for political broker, ex-lawmaker in Yoon-linked scandal