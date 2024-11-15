Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea to take action if currency falls more

    Korea to take action if currency falls more
  2. 2

    Suneung retakes hit record amid med school expansion

    Suneung retakes hit record amid med school expansion
  3. 3

    Proactive, calm approach needed in response to Trump 2.0

    Proactive, calm approach needed in response to Trump 2.0
  4. 4

    Supermarkets in central Seoul to change mandatory closure day to Wednesday

    Supermarkets in central Seoul to change mandatory closure day to Wednesday
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] For Korean automakers, Chinese EVs may loom larger than Trump’s tariffs

    [KH Explains] For Korean automakers, Chinese EVs may loom larger than Trump’s tariffs
  1. 6

    [Graphic News] Tainan predicted top destination for South Koreans in 2025

    [Graphic News] Tainan predicted top destination for South Koreans in 2025
  2. 7

    NewJeans reassure fans after giving ultimatum to Ador

    NewJeans reassure fans after giving ultimatum to Ador
  3. 8

    [Herald Review] Cho Seung-woo takes 'Hamlet' crown

    [Herald Review] Cho Seung-woo takes 'Hamlet' crown
  4. 9

    S. Korean consul general in New York offers to resign amid speculation over his ties to first lady

    S. Korean consul general in New York offers to resign amid speculation over his ties to first lady
  5. 10

    Yoon leaves for APEC summit; set for trilateral talks Friday

    Yoon leaves for APEC summit; set for trilateral talks Friday
소아쌤

KEPCO wins 2 new renewable energy deals in Saudi, Guam

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 15, 2024 - 20:47

    • Link copied

The sign of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) The sign of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Friday it has secured new renewable energy deals in Saudi Arabia and Guam, expected to lead to over 1 trillion won (US$717.1 million) in sales over the next 25 years.

A consortium of KEPCO and Masdar, an energy firm from the United Arab Emirates, won a bid for a project led by the Saudi Power Procurement Company, under the Middle Eastern country's national renewable energy program.

The project expected to cost 1.5 trillion won is aimed at constructing a 2-gigawatt solar power plant about 523 kilometers north of Riyadh to supply electricity in the region for 25 years, according to the Korean company.

In a separate deal, KEPCO secured a contract to build a 132-megawatt solar farm equipped with an energy storage system in Guam by 2027, and sell electricity to the local power authority for a 25-year period. The project was clinched as part of a consortium that includes other Korean firms, such as Samsung S&T Corp.

The company expects its sales from the two new deals to reach a combined 1.14 trillion won over the next 25 years, according to its officials.

More from Headlines