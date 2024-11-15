Kim Jong-un oversees ‘suicide attack drone’ tests, calls for mass production

A target resembling a BMW sedan is shown exploding after being hit by a suicide attack drone during a performance test under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, in this image provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday. Photo courtesy of Yonhap, compiled by The Korea Herald. A target resembling a BMW sedan is shown exploding after being hit by a suicide attack drone during a performance test under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, in this image provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday. Photo courtesy of Yonhap, compiled by The Korea Herald.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw performance tests of newly developed “suicide attack drones of various types” at a test site on Thursday, where he underscored the urgency of establishing a serial production system “as early as possible” to commence full-scale mass production, North Korean state media reported Friday. The suicide drones, developed by an unnamed institute affiliated with the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex and other unspecified enterprises, are designed to operate across various strike ranges with a mission to “precisely attack any enemy targets on the ground and at sea,” according to an English-language dispatch by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. Photos released by North Korean media that day depict various white-painted drones taking off, striking, and exploding on targets including a vehicle resembling a BMW sedan, a tank, and other vehicles, with flames and smoke billowing from the impact sites. The blurred images reveal not only previously showcased attack drones with manta ray-shaped and cross-shaped wings -- first unveiled in August -- but also a newly observed, shorter, cylindrical-shaped drone. “In the test, the drones of various types precisely hit the targets after flying along different preset tactical routes in striking ranges,” the KCNA report read. Kim highlighted “the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production,” noting that the use of drones on the battlefield is now an “essential requirement in military aspect nowadays.”

A tank is shown destroyed during a performance test of suicide attack drones produced by an institute affiliated with the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex and other unnamed enterprises, under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, in this image provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday. Photo courtesy of Yonhap, compiled by The Korea Herald. A tank is shown destroyed during a performance test of suicide attack drones produced by an institute affiliated with the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex and other unnamed enterprises, under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, in this image provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday. Photo courtesy of Yonhap, compiled by The Korea Herald.

Kim’s supervision of attack suicide drone performance tests is not unprecedented. North Korean state media previously reported that he oversaw tests of “various drones organized by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defence Sciences” on Aug. 24. However, at that time, state media avoided specific terms like “suicide attack drones,” and a different agency was reportedly responsible for the development. Kim In-ae, vice spokesperson for the Unification Ministry, stated that “North Korea’s drones were one of the strategic tasks presented at the 8th Party Congress in 2021,” highlighting Kim Jong-un’s recent on-site guidance regarding drones -- the first in around three months. Kim Jong-un outlined a five-year defense development plan during the congress, detailing a comprehensive list of weapons slated for development between 2021 and 2026. Kim In-ae further noted, “This is the first time that the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex has been identified in an official North Korean media report.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) speaks with Ri Pyong-chol (center), vice-chairman of the Central Military Committee, while supervising a performance test of suicide attack drones produced by an institute affiliated with the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex and other enterprises, on Thursday, in this photo provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday. Yonhap North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) speaks with Ri Pyong-chol (center), vice-chairman of the Central Military Committee, while supervising a performance test of suicide attack drones produced by an institute affiliated with the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex and other enterprises, on Thursday, in this photo provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday. Yonhap

According to North Korea's state media, Kim Jong-un also noted that drones are increasingly valued as a component of striking power in new military domains, owing to their expanding range of applications, low production costs, and simple manufacturing processes. “Such objective change urgently calls for updating many parts of (North Korean) military theory, practice and education and keenly calls upon the fields of defense science and education to redouble the prompt practical action and efforts,” Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying. Touting plans to develop drone warfare tactics, Kim expressed optimism about “combining and applying new and promising tactical methods in the aspect of tactics as required by modern warfare.” Kim further disclosed that the ruling Workers Party of Korea has “recently attached importance to the line of perfectly combining unmanned military hardware systems with operational plans and war principle in a military policy way and steadily supplemented and completed them.” Kim referenced the Party Central Committee’s plan to advance unmanned military hardware and “set forth a crucial strategic policy for implementing it.” According to state media, Marshal Ri Pyong-chol, vice-chairman of the Central Military Committee and known for his leading role in North Korea's nuclear and missile development, accompanied Kim alongside Jo Yong-won, a close confidant of Kim and director of the Organization and Guidance Department.

A performance test of suicide attack drones, produced by an affiliated institute of the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex and other unnamed enterprises, under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, in this image provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday. Yonhap A performance test of suicide attack drones, produced by an affiliated institute of the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex and other unnamed enterprises, under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, in this image provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday. Yonhap