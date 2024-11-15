Most Popular
-
6
Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report
-
7
Suneung retakes hit record amid med school expansion
-
8
Proactive, calm approach needed in response to Trump 2.0
-
9
NewJeans sets 14-day deadline for Ador to meet demands, including return of Min Hee-jin
-
10
Will Samsung team up with foundry rival TSMC?
Kim Jong-un oversees ‘suicide attack drone’ tests, calls for mass production
North Korea releases photos of drones striking what appear to be BMW sedan and tankBy Ji Da-gyum
Published : Nov. 15, 2024 - 13:39
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw performance tests of newly developed “suicide attack drones of various types” at a test site on Thursday, where he underscored the urgency of establishing a serial production system “as early as possible” to commence full-scale mass production, North Korean state media reported Friday.
The suicide drones, developed by an unnamed institute affiliated with the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex and other unspecified enterprises, are designed to operate across various strike ranges with a mission to “precisely attack any enemy targets on the ground and at sea,” according to an English-language dispatch by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.
Photos released by North Korean media that day depict various white-painted drones taking off, striking, and exploding on targets including a vehicle resembling a BMW sedan, a tank, and other vehicles, with flames and smoke billowing from the impact sites.
The blurred images reveal not only previously showcased attack drones with manta ray-shaped and cross-shaped wings -- first unveiled in August -- but also a newly observed, shorter, cylindrical-shaped drone.
“In the test, the drones of various types precisely hit the targets after flying along different preset tactical routes in striking ranges,” the KCNA report read.
Kim highlighted “the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production,” noting that the use of drones on the battlefield is now an “essential requirement in military aspect nowadays.”
Kim’s supervision of attack suicide drone performance tests is not unprecedented.
North Korean state media previously reported that he oversaw tests of “various drones organized by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defence Sciences” on Aug. 24.
However, at that time, state media avoided specific terms like “suicide attack drones,” and a different agency was reportedly responsible for the development.
Kim In-ae, vice spokesperson for the Unification Ministry, stated that “North Korea’s drones were one of the strategic tasks presented at the 8th Party Congress in 2021,” highlighting Kim Jong-un’s recent on-site guidance regarding drones -- the first in around three months.
Kim Jong-un outlined a five-year defense development plan during the congress, detailing a comprehensive list of weapons slated for development between 2021 and 2026.
Kim In-ae further noted, “This is the first time that the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex has been identified in an official North Korean media report.”
According to North Korea's state media, Kim Jong-un also noted that drones are increasingly valued as a component of striking power in new military domains, owing to their expanding range of applications, low production costs, and simple manufacturing processes.
“Such objective change urgently calls for updating many parts of (North Korean) military theory, practice and education and keenly calls upon the fields of defense science and education to redouble the prompt practical action and efforts,” Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying.
Touting plans to develop drone warfare tactics, Kim expressed optimism about “combining and applying new and promising tactical methods in the aspect of tactics as required by modern warfare.”
Kim further disclosed that the ruling Workers Party of Korea has “recently attached importance to the line of perfectly combining unmanned military hardware systems with operational plans and war principle in a military policy way and steadily supplemented and completed them.”
Kim referenced the Party Central Committee’s plan to advance unmanned military hardware and “set forth a crucial strategic policy for implementing it.”
According to state media, Marshal Ri Pyong-chol, vice-chairman of the Central Military Committee and known for his leading role in North Korea's nuclear and missile development, accompanied Kim alongside Jo Yong-won, a close confidant of Kim and director of the Organization and Guidance Department.
Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, explained that the media report serves two main purposes: to prepare for the year-end party plenum -- where Kim Jong-un traditionally highlights the year’s accomplishments and sets key tasks for the coming year -- and to issue a warning to South Korea.
"North Korea appears to be fully focused on building achievements ahead of the Party Central Committee’s plenary meeting, which (generally) takes place in late December," Yang said.
"The development of drones also aims to counter South Korea, stemming from North Korea's claim that the recent drone incident over Pyongyang was orchestrated by the South Korean military. This indicates an effort by North Korea to address its perceived disadvantage in drone capabilities relative to South Korea."
North Korea has alleged that in early October, the South Korean military deployed a drone over central Pyongyang to disperse anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets -- an accusation that South Korea has firmly denied.
Yang also noted, "North Korea hints at the possibility of using drones, instead of balloons, to disperse propaganda leaflets toward South Korea by highlighting the production and deployment of various drones."
More from Headlines
-
Proactive, calm approach needed in response to Trump 2.0
-
Korea to take action if currency falls more
-
Yoon leaves for APEC summit; set for trilateral talks Friday