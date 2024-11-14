Jin of BTS to appear on NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Screenshots of trailer for Jin's episode on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon" (BigHit Music)

Jin of BTS will begin the global promotion of his upcoming solo album, “Happy,” by starring on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon,” on Nov. 21.

The show dropped a trailer for Jin’s episode on its official social media Wednesday.

The 33-second clip shows Jimmy, the host of the show, opening a “top secret” envelope in an 1990s-style office.

In the envelope is a disk that says “Special Guest,” showing a photo of Jin with the date Nov. 21 written on it.

Jin will be performing “Running Wild,” the main song of his upcoming album, on stage at the show.

Gary Barlow from the legendary British pop band Take That took part in producing the track.

Jin had previously appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in July 2021, with his group performing “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.”

Since then, members Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook, who have all released solo songs, returned to the show to showcase their solo performance.

Jin’s solo album “Happy” is scheduled for worldwide release on Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.

In this album, Jin portrays his personal interpretation of happiness and hopes that his music will bring joy to others.

The album includes five B-side tracks -- “I’ll Be There,” “Another Level,” “Falling,” “Heart on the Window (Ft. Wendy)” and “I Will Come To You.”

The album comes two years after the release of "The Astronaut," a single by Jin and Coldplay.