Tongyeong launches drone delivery service for island residents

The first drone of the "K-Drone Delivery Service" prepares for departure. (Tongyeong City)

The city of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, launched a drone delivery service across its 570 islands on Wednesday, expanding a growing trend of drone-based services in Korea to enhance the quality of life for residents in isolated areas.

Island residents have long faced challenges due to geographical isolation, often needing to travel to the mainland for essential items or meals. The new drone delivery service allows them to receive various goods, including food, beverages, daily essentials, medical supplies and administrative documents. The service also transports electronics needing repair from the islands to the mainland.

Outside of delivery hours, drones will be used to monitor environmental conditions along their routes, helping to identify illegal waste disposal and unauthorized fishing activities.

Tongyeong was selected for the 2024 Drone City Demonstration Project led by the Land Ministry, which aims to establish drone-based delivery services nationwide.

The city has set up three main delivery centers where drones are loaded, along with 15 delivery points across the islands. Each center is located 3 to 5 kilometers from designated delivery points, with deliveries taking around five minutes per trip. Four drones are stationed across the three centers, with one or two drones assigned per center. Each drone, weighing 24.8 kilograms, can carry up to 5 kilograms of goods. Drone-maker AMP has plans to increase this capacity to 25 kilograms in the future.

“This service is deeply significant as it will greatly improve living conditions for residents on our islands,” said Mayor Chun Young-gee at the opening ceremony.