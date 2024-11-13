Renault Grand Koleos boasts 30% share in hybrid SUVs

Renault Korea’s latest hybrid sport utility vehicle Grand Koleos has seen smooth driving, claiming more than 30 percent market share in its segment as of October.

Having debuted in August, the Grand Koleos E-Tech Hybrid sold 5,385 vehicles last month alone, with cumulative sales reaching 9,330. Driven by the new car's transactions, Renault's total sales more than tripled in Korea in October.

Renault's upbeat sales come as Korean drivers have shown a growing appetite for hybrid cars in recent months. While the nation's total hybrid sales claimed 21.8 percent of the market to 297,546 vehicles over the past year, Renault's hybrid sales soared more than sixfold to 10,110.

“We offer various test-drive programs for our customers, who have given positive feedback on the Grand Koleos,” said an official from Renault Korea. “One of the most common comments was that the SUV features a smooth ride as if driving an electric vehicle.”

The official added that another wow factor of the car is its remarkable combined fuel efficiency of 15.7 kilometers per liter, the highest within its segment.

The Grand Koleos, previously codenamed Aurora 1, represents Renault Korea’s first new model in four years.

In April this year, the French carmaker invested 118 billion won ($82.9 million) to upgrade its Busan plant as a strategic hub for electrification. The Busan facility is slated to launch a hybrid cross-utility vehicle and a midsized all-electric SUV – Aurora 2 and 3 – in 2026 and 2027, respectively.