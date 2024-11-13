Hyundai Glovis to build massive logistics center in Busan

Automotive logistics provider Hyundai Glovis is set to build a large-scale logistics complex at Busan New Port, one of the busiest container ports globally. The facility, targeted for completion by 2027, will support South Korea’s growing trade demand, the company said.

Hyundai Glovis said Wednesday it had signed a land purchase agreement for nearly 95,000 square meters -- about 13 soccer fields -- in the Ungdong Distripark Phase 2, a newly developed area within Busan New Port specifically designated for logistics operations. This facility, located in a port that manages over 76 percent of Korea’s containerized cargo, will feature a massive container yard and a high-tech logistics center, enabling Hyundai Glovis to process, store and transport goods more efficiently.

Busan New Port is a crucial hub, moving around 20 million containers each year. Hyundai Glovis’ new container yard, located close to the port’s terminal, will allow the company to store a significant volume of containers on-site, reducing delays and streamlining the import and export process.

By having its own dedicated space at the port, the company will also be better prepared to handle sudden increases in demand or unexpected logistical challenges, which have become more common in recent years due to global supply chain disruptions.

The planned logistics center will provide end-to-end services for imported goods, including unloading, inspection and secure storage -- known in the industry as “devanning.” By managing these steps in one place, Hyundai Glovis can offer faster, more convenient services to its customers, tailoring storage and handling options for different types of cargo, including temperature-sensitive items.

“This new hub at Busan New Port will help us enhance our maritime logistics services at Korea’s busiest trade gateway,” a Hyundai Glovis official said. “With the upcoming Jinhae New Port nearby, this location also offers great potential for future expansion.”