'Squid Game 2' to explore whether individuals have power to change world: director

"Squid Game," a critique of social and economic inequality as well as widespread mistreatment of the disadvantaged, returns with a new season and a new theme: do individuals have power to change the world?

"When Season 1 came out, many journalists asked why it became so popular, and I replied, ‘Maybe it’s because life has become as difficult as the world in 'Squid Game,''" said Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of the first and second seasons of "Squid Game," during a press conference held in Seoul, Aug. 1. For spoiler reasons, the content of the press conference was embargoed until Wednesday.

"Now, three years later, it doesn’t feel like things have improved," he said.

"This seems true both in Korea and elsewhere. The climate crisis is worsening and issues like poverty and inequality remain pressing issues. With Seasons 2 and 3, I wanted to explore the question of whether we have the power to reverse this downward trend," he said.

"Do we have that potential? Are we beings capable of making such a change? I wanted to create a story that raises this question once more," said Hwang.

For "Squid Game 2," Hwang said he sought to incorporate this theme by introducing death games that require more interaction between contestants than those in the first season.

"The games will include quite a few that require cooperation. Compared to Season 1, Season 2 has more games where players can actively do something to one another, and I think this will allow such themes to unfold even more dramatically within the game setting," said Hwang.