[Herald Gallery] Night Walk

APOproject presents “Simply a Walk,” a solo exhibition by Lee Lee MiJu, open until Nov. 2. This marks Lee's (born 1982) first solo exhibition in Korea in three years and features six representative works. Her pieces capture the instability and ambiguity of her experiences as an artist, expressed through seemingly surreal yet tranquil imagery.

The exhibition also extends her large-scale solo show “Perfect Days,” currently being held in Spain, and includes the notable large sculpture "Yeti Alone."

