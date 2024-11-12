Home

    What is South Korea’s 4B movement?

    Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition

    LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal

    Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025

    [Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea

    Push for Seoul getting own nuclear arms gains steam after Trump win

    [Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations

    [From the Scene] Step inside the world of 'Squid Game 2'

    Teens' prank spoils Busan's biggest fireworks festival

    [Yoo Choon-sik] Would you buy South Korea?

[Herald Gallery] Night Walk

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 12, 2024 - 17:08

“Night Walk” by Lee MiJu (Acrylic on canvas, 162×130 cm, 2024) “Night Walk” by Lee MiJu (Acrylic on canvas, 162×130 cm, 2024)

APOproject presents “Simply a Walk,” a solo exhibition by Lee Lee MiJu, open until Nov. 2. This marks Lee's (born 1982) first solo exhibition in Korea in three years and features six representative works. Her pieces capture the instability and ambiguity of her experiences as an artist, expressed through seemingly surreal yet tranquil imagery.

The exhibition also extends her large-scale solo show “Perfect Days,” currently being held in Spain, and includes the notable large sculpture "Yeti Alone."

Provided by HERALD AUCTION

