LG, Tenstorrent to bolster AI chip partnership

LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan (left) shakes hand with Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller at the LG Twin Towers in Seoul earlier this month. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics Chief Executive Officer Cho Joo-wan recently met with Jim Keller, CEO of US-based AI chip startup Tenstorrent, to discuss expanding their partnership in the AI chip sector, the Korean tech giant said Tuesday.

During their meeting in Seoul earlier this month, the two top executives explored potential collaborations in next-generation AI semiconductors and applications for home appliances, smart home solutions, mobility and server processors. Chiplet technology, or small and modular integrated circuits that allow flexible and high-performance chip design, was also said to have topped their discussions.

Tenstorrent, known for its high-performance computing expertise, has gained recognition for its RISC-V CPU and Tensix NPU chips, which power AI algorithms.

LG emphasized its commitment to enhancing its in-house AI chip capabilities, describing high-performance semiconductors as essential to advancing its products and services.

“Tenstorrent’s AI expertise and RISC-V technology are among the best in the industry,” the LG CEO said. “Through close collaboration, LG will work to bring ‘Affectionate Intelligence’ based on generative AI, providing tailored experiences for our customers."

Earlier this year, LG redefined AI as Affectionate Intelligence – technology aimed at better understanding and responding to customers.

In recent years, LG has been investing in developing new software and algorithms while integrating AI semiconductor technology into its products. The company has built its semiconductor design abilities, notably through its System on Chip center. This includes the development of dedicated AI processors for OLED TVs, such as the Alpha 11 AI Processor, and custom AI chips for appliances, such as the DQ-C.