Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive

    Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive
  2. 2

    What is South Korea’s 4B movement?

    What is South Korea’s 4B movement?
  3. 3

    Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating

    Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
  4. 4

    LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display

    LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display
  5. 5

    Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition

    Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition
  1. 6

    Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration

    Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
  2. 7

    LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal

    LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
  3. 8

    Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future

    Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
  4. 9

    Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns

    Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns
  5. 10

    BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’

    BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
피터빈트

Samsung Electronics to expand chip packaging facilities for HBM

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 12, 2024 - 11:39

    • Link copied

Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong (center) tours the company's chip plant in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on a Sunday on Feb. 17 2019. (Samsung Electronics) Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong (center) tours the company's chip plant in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on a Sunday on Feb. 17 2019. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics Co. will expand its semiconductor package facilities in South Chungcheong Province to boost production of high bandwidth memory chips, company officials said Tuesday.

Under a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government, Samsung Electronics will convert an underused liquid crystal display plant owned by Samsung Display Co. in Cheonan, some 85 kilometers south of Seoul, into a semiconductor fabrication plant, according to the officials.

The new facilities, expected to be completed by December 2027, will feature advanced packaging lines for HBM chips, which are in high demand due to their essential role in AI computing.

Packaging is a critical stage of the semiconductor manufacturing process that protects the chip from mechanical and chemical damage.

Samsung Electronics expects the upgraded facilities in Cheonan will help the company regain a competitive edge in the global semiconductor market.

The world's largest memory chipmaker has apparently fallen behind its local rival SK hynix Inc. in the HBM segment.

Samsung Electronics' plans to supply its latest fifth-generation HBM3E products to Nvidia Corp. have been delayed due to quality concerns. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines