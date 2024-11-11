[Photo News] Kia Sportage in Squid Game style

Kia is bringing the excitement of "Squid Game" Season 2 to its new Sportage launch with an interactive campaign. A teaser video released last Thursday has revealed the Sportage alongside iconic pink guards of "Squid Game," while a special pop-up showroom in Seoul from Nov. 15 to 24 lets fans dive into the experience firsthand. Visitors can join a scavenger hunt, explore themed rooms and get hands-on with the SUV. (Kia)