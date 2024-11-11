Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive

    Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive
  2. 2

    Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating

    Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
  3. 3

    LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display

    LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display
  4. 4

    Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration

    Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
  5. 5

    Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns

    Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns
  1. 6

    Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future

    Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
  2. 7

    BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’

    BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
  3. 8

    Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured

    Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea

    [Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea
  5. 10

    [Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations

    [Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations
소아쌤

[Photo News] Kia Sportage in Squid Game style

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 17:09

    • Link copied

Kia is bringing the excitement of "Squid Game" Season 2 to its new Sportage launch with an interactive campaign. A teaser video released last Thursday has revealed the Sportage alongside iconic pink guards of "Squid Game," while a special pop-up showroom in Seoul from Nov. 15 to 24 lets fans dive into the experience firsthand. Visitors can join a scavenger hunt, explore themed rooms and get hands-on with the SUV. (Kia)

More from Headlines