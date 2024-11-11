LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal

An image of SpaceX’s Starship merging is caught by the Mechazilla launch tower during the flight 5 mission on Oct. 13, in Texas. (SpaceX)

LG Energy Solution has reportedly forged a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to supply its cylindrical lithium-ion batteries, further strengthening its partnership with Tesla and advancing its footprint to the global aerospace sector.

According to industry sources on Monday, the Korean battery-maker has started developing batteries for the power supply units of SpaceX’s next-generation Starship launch vehicle, the world's first reusable rocket, as soon as next year.

This marks SpaceX’s first long-term supply deal with a battery-maker. LG previously made several one-off supplies of 2170 cylindrical batteries – 21 millimeters in diameter and 70 millimeters in height – to the aerospace company. Sources say it has not yet been decided whether LG will supply upgraded 2170 batteries or new larger-capacity 46-series batteries.

LG Energy Solution declined to comment on the matter, citing confidentiality.

LG’s business ties with SpaceX’s parent company, Tesla, was instrumental in renewing this partnership, sources say. Last month, the battery-maker reportedly inked a new deal with Tesla to supply its new 4680 cylindrical batteries – 46 mm in diameter and 80 mm in height – set for mass production later this year.

This is not LG Energy Solution’s first foray into space technology. In 2016, prior to its spinoff from LG Chem, the company was also selected as a battery supplier for NASA’s spacesuit. The company has since expanded its battery application portfolio and continues to explore advanced form factors like the 46 series, while also innovating in next-generation battery chemistry for electric vehicles and other applications.

“The company will develop lithium-sulfur batteries for stratospheric unmanned aerial vehicles and urban air mobility by 2027, as part of the next-generation battery lineups,” said Kim Je-young, chief technology officer at LG Energy Solution, during a session at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress in China's Hainan province on Dec. 7, 2023.

Industry insiders say LG Energy Solution’s business agreement with SpaceX proves that its batteries have met particularly strict specifications for space exploration.

“Compared to EVs, spacecraft battery cells face more stringent requirements,” said Bae Jae-sung, an aerospace engineering professor at Korea Aerospace University. “They must be properly sealed to operate in a vacuum state, withstand intense acceleration and vibration during the launching process and scorching temperatures of at least 300 degrees Celsius. The cells must be lightweight and have high energy density for maximum efficiency.”

LG Energy Solution’s batteries are expected to propel Musk’s vision to open a new space era of carrying humans to the moon, Mars and beyond. Starship, the world’s most powerful launch vehicle, is capable of carrying up to 100 people, with greater cargo space compared to SpaceX’s existing rocket, the Falcon 9.

On Oct. 13 this year, SpaceX successfully carried out the latest test launch of the Starship in Texas. With a sixth test flight scheduled for Nov. 18, the leading aerospace company ultimately plans to land NASA astronauts on the lunar surface as early as 2026 as part of the US government’s Artemis III mission, the first crewed lunar landing since the Apollo program.

SpaceX also stands to benefit considerably from Musk’s close ties with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has expressed support for the company’s mission to explore Mars.

In addition, sources predict that LG Energy Solution could seek other business opportunities with the billionaire’s future ventures, including humanoids.

Following the news of the SpaceX deal, LG Energy Solution’s stock price rose 4.4 percent to 416,000 won ($298) at the closing bell, after surging as high as 9.3 percent earlier in the day, tapping 435,500 won.