Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025

A rendering of the urban air mobility take-off and landing site that will be built near Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul by 2030 (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will officially begin the demonstration of the urban air mobility service -- or transportation system that uses aircraft to move people and cargo within urban areas -- by 2025, according to Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Monday.

During the city government’s conference on new technologies such as UAM, artificial intelligence and quantum technology, Oh announced the city government’s upcoming plans to officially launch the future public transportation service, also known as S-UAM, over Seoul by 2040 at the latest.

“After beginning demonstration services in 2025, the city government aims to commercialize the UAM services by 2030 and build UAM networks after 2035,” said Oh on Monday. “The goal is to ultimately become a world-class, three-dimensional transportation city.”

Prior to beginning the project officially, Oh announced that the city government will build four vertiport facilities -- which are designated facilities that are ideal for vertical takeoff and landing operations like UAM -- by 2030. The four places include Yeouido and Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul, as well as Suseo and Jamsil in southern Seoul.

Oh added that two UAM routes going to and from Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province to Gimpo International Airport and Yeouido Park, as well as another route going to and from Jamsil to Suseo Station will be specifically focused on during the demonstration period in 2025. Overall operational safety conditions, such as aircraft as well as air traffic control, will be verified before the commercialization phase.

During the initial commercialization phase scheduled to take place from 2026 to 2030, the city government added that trial operations will take place focused on Yeouido as a base.

The UAM test route will circulate the entire Han River area while the vertiport at Gimpo International Airport will also be tested to see whether it can also serve as a transportation route not just serve as a different public transportation method but also as a route to solve medical and tourism purposes.