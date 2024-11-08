Ive, David Guetta release ‘Supernova Love’ in first collaboration project

K-pop girl group Ive and renowned DJ-producer David Guetta released their new single, “Supernova Love,” on Friday, marking the debut of “The Collab X,” a collaboration project by KDM Records.

The project aims to launch a series of global K-pop collaborations, starting with “Supernova Love.”

The single blends the infectious energy of K-pop with Guetta’s signature electronic sound, kicking off the project’s mission to bring unique partnerships between K-pop and international artists.

As well as pairing Guetta’s signature sound with Ive’s emotive vocals, the track samples Ryuichi Sakamoto’s classic composition “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence,” adding a layer of nostalgia. This blend of familiar melody and new-age electronic sound offers listeners a fresh sonic experience.

“‘Supernova Love’ is a global anthem celebrating love and beauty across cultures. Working with Ive has been an incredible experience. K-pop is such a unique and innovative genre, and bringing our musical worlds together has been truly inspiring,” Guetta said in a press statement.

Ive expressed similar enthusiasm, saying, “Collaborating with David Guetta was a pleasure, and we are honored to release such a beautiful track with a captivating melody.”

Collab X, led by producer Kim Daniel, also known as Godboy, seeks to connect East and West through diverse musical pairings. Kim, who previously led the East to West initiative featuring Ateez and Don Diablo as well as (G)I-DLE with DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, played a central role in producing and composing “Supernova Love.”

His involvement underscores The Collab X’s mission to foster cross-cultural projects with global appeal.

Since 2010, EDM has not dominated the global music market, but collaborative efforts between K-pop and DJs offer a way to diversify its direction.

“K-pop artists have a dedicated fanbase, and since EDM tracks are not heavily influenced by vocals, DJs can leverage K-pop fans to significantly boost the promotion and popularity of their singles. For K-pop artists, collaborating with global musicians can be advantageous, even if EDM isn’t currently mainstream,” music critic Kim Do-heon said on Friday.

The project’s debut release has already generated excitement, with “Supernova Love” setting a high standard for future collaborations that will connect K-pop with the global electronic dance music (EDM) scene.