PUBG powers Krafton to record Q3 earnings

PUBG's "Hungers Left Behind" and other updates to the popular Taego map helped push the game's peak concurrent players to 890,000, the highest since the game’s transition to a free-to-play model. (Krafton)

Krafton, the South Korean gaming giant behind the popular title PUBG: Battlegrounds, on Thursday posted record-breaking financial results for the third quarter of 2024, fueled by strong demand for its flagship game and ongoing investments in artificial intelligence.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of 719.3 billion won ($516.18 million) and an operating profit of 324.4 billion won, reflecting year-over-year increases of 59.7 percent and 71.4 percent, respectively. This strong performance brings Krafton’s total revenue for the first three quarters of the year to 2.92 trillion won, the company’s highest to date.

PUBG, Krafton’s flagship game, continued to attract players and boost earnings. The company rolled out new features and updates that have helped drive up engagement. On PC and console, a collaboration with Lamborghini in July generated PUBG's highest sales ever for a single in-game item.

Other updates, such as the “Hungers Left Behind” game mode and enhancements to the Taego map, helped push the game's peak concurrent players to 890,000, the highest since the game’s transition to a free-to-play model. On mobile, Krafton saw strong sales driven by themed game modes and improvements to its monetization approach.