South Korean won tumbles after Trump wins US presidential election

Most Popular
-
1
Harris, Trump face off as North Korea tests US on Election Day
-
2
[Out of the Shadows] Seoul room clubs offer drugs to compete for clientele
-
3
North Korea fires ballistic missiles hours before US Election Day
-
4
Seoul eyes expanding foreign caregiver pilot program
-
5
‘Jang-making’ likely to get UNESCO recognition
-
6
From Bush to Biden: How North Korea sees US elections
-
7
Harris, Trump secure expected wins in reliable states as vote counting proceeds
-
8
[Graphic News] Average lunch over 10,000 won
-
9
Man kills friend's wife in attempted theft of 100,000 won
-
10
Amid turbulence, Yoon to address nation in news conference Thursday
South Korean won tumbles after Trump wins US presidential electionBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 6, 2024 - 21:10
The South Korean currency fell sharply against the US dollar during intra-day trading Wednesday after Donald Trump won the US presidential election.
The South Korean won was trading at 1,400.5 won to the dollar as of 8:20 p.m., marking the first time to surpass the 1,400 won threshold since April 16.
The won opened at 1,374 won at 9 a.m., up 4.6 won from the previous session.
But the won-dollar rate reversed course in the morning, with the US dollar strengthening on news that Trump held an advantage over Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the Electoral College vote.
More from Headlines
-
Trump wins US election, foreshadows policy shift
-
Yoon congratulates Trump
-
As Suneung nears, 'magic pills' lure test takers, but experts warn of risks