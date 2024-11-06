Changing K-pop stars: idols begin to speak out

Jiae of the now-disbanded girl group Wassup made headlines Tuesday by posting a photo with her girlfriend on social media, captioning it, “My sweet girlfriend.” Jiae had revealed her bisexuality in 2021, declaring, “I love both men and women. I have a girlfriend that I love and am very happy with.” Given the conservative nature of the Korean entertainment industry, her openness about her identity was groundbreaking.

Historically limited in their freedom of speech, K-pop idols are increasingly voicing their identities and opinions as the power dynamic shifts in their favor. Industry insiders credit social media’s influence and its role in global K-pop marketing for giving idols the confidence to share their sexual identities, bold fashion choices and views on social issues.

Lisa of Blackpink similarly sparked intense debate with her performance at the renowned Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris in September 2023.

A member of Blackpink, one of the most successful K-pop groups in history, Lisa became the first idol to perform on this iconic stage. Many fans felt that her decision to perform at Crazy Horse clashed with the traditionally wholesome image expected of idols. Her move signified a shift in how K-pop idols are approaching their own image and challenged the industry’s usual restrictions on its stars.

Pop critic Cha Woo-jin said that K-pop idols were spearheading a wave of transformation, particularly regarding expressions of sexuality.

“The traditional rules for K-pop idols are breaking down. Just look at Rose’s latest single ‘APT.,’ where she drinks and kisses Bruno Mars in the music video. We hardly ever saw a male co-star in a girl group’s video before, let alone a kiss,” Cha said.