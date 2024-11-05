Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?

    Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?
  2. 2

    After opposition U-turn, Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax

    After opposition U-turn, Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
  3. 3

    [AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?

    [AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?
  4. 4

    [Breaking] North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles: JCS

    [Breaking] North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
  5. 5

    Amid record-low approval rating, Yoon forgoes Assembly budget address

    Amid record-low approval rating, Yoon forgoes Assembly budget address
  1. 6

    Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detention

    Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detention
  2. 7

    South Korea and Central Asia set stage for first summit

    South Korea and Central Asia set stage for first summit
  3. 8

    Local food festivals enjoy unexpected popularity as snacks go viral

    Local food festivals enjoy unexpected popularity as snacks go viral
  4. 9

    Ruling party leader condemns North Korea troop dispatch as crime against humanity

    Ruling party leader condemns North Korea troop dispatch as crime against humanity
  5. 10

    ‘Children have the right to great stories': Head of Astrid Lindgren Award stands firm against book ban

    ‘Children have the right to great stories': Head of Astrid Lindgren Award stands firm against book ban
지나쌤

SK Telecom unveils AI assistant Aster for global users

By Park Li-na

Published : Nov. 5, 2024 - 14:50

    • Link copied

SK Telecom’s Chief AI Global Officer Chung Suk-geun gives a presentation at the SK AI Summit 2024 held in Seoul on Monday. (SK Telecom) SK Telecom’s Chief AI Global Officer Chung Suk-geun gives a presentation at the SK AI Summit 2024 held in Seoul on Monday. (SK Telecom)

SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest wireless carrier by membership, on Tuesday unveiled its new artificial intelligence-powered personal assistant Aster for global markets.

Designed as an agentic AI, Aster goes beyond simple question-and-answer or search functions. It engages users in an interactive dialogue to understand their intentions, and make plans and perform tasks on their behalf.

According to the company, the AI agent’s capabilities in planning, task management and quick response are aimed at supporting users with more complex needs, such as booking restaurants, reserving accommodations, or arranging transportation.

Aster is set to enter a closed beta test in North America later this year, with a full market launch targeted for 2025.

"Aster was developed to address common pain points users experience with current AI services, positioning it as a potential solution for users seeking more advanced assistance," said Chung Suk-geun, SK Telecom’s chief AI global officer, during the SK AI Summit held on Monday.

SK Telecom plans to strengthen Aster’s capabilities through partnerships with global search providers, large language model developers and third-party applications, aiming to build a comprehensive AI ecosystem tailored to global users.

"With Aster, users are interacting with a single app, but they’re actually tapping into an extensive AI ecosystem," Chung added.

More from Headlines