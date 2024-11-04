Korean luxury e-boutique Jente launches global service

South Korean luxury e-boutique Jente has launched a global service to spur its business expansion overseas.

The company said Monday the website is now available for shoppers in North America, Asia and Europe, with plans for expansion in the Middle East by 2025.

Established in 2020, Jente has gained traction in the nation’s competitive luxury market by directly sourcing luxury goods from boutiques, ensuring authenticity and exclusivity. In 2022, its sales reached 48.8 billion won ($35.6 million).

For the global launch, Jente has partnered with over 330 boutiques in 10 countries, sourcing from approximately 7,000 brands.

“With our boutique sourcing capabilities, curation skills and intelligence technology, we aim to make an impact in the global luxury market,” CEO Jeong Seung-tan said, adding that Jente seeks to serve as a bridge for Korean brands entering international markets.