Seoul shares open higher on US gains

Most Popular
-
1
$200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war
-
2
Korean battery makers brace for impact of US election
-
3
Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?
-
4
[Photo news] Rally against first couple
-
5
[AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?
-
6
Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims as pressure on Yoon mounts
-
7
Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?
-
8
[Weekender] Welcome to S. Korea’s first ‘vegan village’
-
9
Rose makes history as 'APT.' claims No. 2 on British Official chart
-
10
[From the Scene] Gumi, home to Nongshim’s largest factory, rebrands itself as ‘city of ramyeon'
Seoul shares open higher on US gainsBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 4, 2024 - 09:31
South Korean stocks kicked off slightly higher Monday tracking tech gains on Wall Street, while investors were paying close attention to the US presidential election and the Federal Reserve's rate decision to take place later this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 8.6 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,550.96 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday, Wall Street finished higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.69 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite up 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 up 0.41 percent, as blue chip tech shares, including Amazon, Intel and Nvidia, gained ground.
Investors' eyes are on the US presidential election slated for Tuesday and the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting through Thursday.
In Seoul, tech behemoth Samsung Electronics gained 1.2 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix added 1.65 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.41 percent, with its sister Kia up 2.12 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver also jumped 2.42 percent.
But battery and financial shares were weak.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.24 percent, and its smaller rival Samsung SDI decreased 0.15 percent.
KB Financial and Meritz Financial slid 1.74 percent and 2.14 percent, respectively.
The local currency was trading at 1,375.30 won against the US dollar, up 4.1 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Battery makers brace for impact of US election
-
Joining Russia's war: What's in it for NK?
-
Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims