Heaviest November rain in 101 years drenches Jeju

Firefighters are taking safety measures after a tree fell in a village in Seogwipo-si, Jeju due to heavy rainfall on Friday. (Yonhap)

Over 300 millimeters of rain has pummeled the southern island of Jeju over two days this week, marking the heaviest November downpour in 101 years for the region, the weather agency said Saturday.

Rainfall ranging from 150 mm to 347 mm has drenched Jeju from Friday to early Saturday morning, including 333 mm in the northern mountainous regions, according to the Jeju branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration.

On Friday alone, the island's northern regions received 238.4 mm of rain, marking the heaviest daily rainfall for November since 1923, when weather observations first began in the area. The previous November daily record was 102 mm, set in 2011.

Heavy rains have toppled trees and flooded roads and buildings in Jeju, with 19 rain-related damage reports filed as of Friday night.

Authorities also prohibited access to Mount Halla due to heavy rain the previous day, but the restriction was partly lifted on Saturday.

The weather agency said that some parts of Jeju may experience rain continuing into late Saturday.