Touareg drives Volkswagen’s push into Korea’s premium SUV market

Most Popular
-
1
Selected NK troops, generals may be deployed to front lines: NIS
-
2
'Pongpongnam' row exposes South Korea's gender divide
-
3
From 'superstars' to 'privileged and spoiled': Doctors fight souring image
-
4
Why one man's move is shaking Korea: Child rapist’s relocation sparks controversy, fear
-
5
NIS says North Korean leader’s daughter clearly in line to rule
-
6
Hybe apologizes over controversial internal documents, reassigns writer
-
7
Has ‘SNL Korea’ satire devolved into mere insults?
-
8
Sibling leadership made official in Shinsegae Group revamp
-
9
Seoul City to spend W6.7tr to encourage couples to have kids
-
10
[KH Explains] How LG Energy Solution’s bold bet paid off with Tesla, Mercedes deals
Touareg drives Volkswagen’s push into Korea’s premium SUV marketBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Oct. 31, 2024 - 13:00
In response to South Korea’s surging appetite for luxury SUVs, Volkswagen is doubling down with an upgraded Touareg that emphasizes advanced technology and understated elegance.
Launched in August, the third-generation 2024 Touareg positions Volkswagen to compete in a market where SUVs now dominate imported car sales, driven by demand for both versatility and premium features.
The third-generation 2024 Touareg has received a subtle design makeover that focuses on clean lines and understated elegance. The front of the vehicle sports a new LED light strip, a fresh grille design, and a more streamlined, black-accented bumper for a sportier look. One of the biggest design upgrades is the addition of Volkswagen’s IQ.Light HD Matrix headlights, which feature a unique “3 Eyes” look -- giving the Touareg a bold and recognizable front end.
On the sides, the R-Line trim adds a stylish side skirt, while a Volkswagen logo projection onto the ground adds a touch of flair when entering or exiting the vehicle.
The Touareg’s IQ.Light HD Matrix headlights are designed to make night driving safer and easier. These headlights contain over 38,000 tiny LEDs that automatically adapt to your driving conditions.
For those who value a smooth, luxurious ride, the Touareg now comes with an adaptive air suspension system, which is standard across all trims. This means the SUV’s suspension can be adjusted to suit different driving conditions, whether you’re cruising on the highway or navigating a bumpy road.
Under the hood, the Touareg is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that delivers 286 horsepower. It’s paired with Volkswagen’s all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
A new addition to this model is the roof load sensor, a feature that detects weight on the roof -- such as a cargo box or sports equipment -- and automatically adjusts the vehicle’s stability control settings. This is designed to keep the car stable and secure, even when carrying extra weight on top, making it a practical choice for drivers who love adventure.
Safety is a priority in the new Touareg, which comes with Volkswagen’s IQ. Drive system as standard across all trims. This suite of driver assistance features Forward Cross Traffic Assist, which detects vehicles approaching from the side at intersections and can brake if needed.
Travel Assist provides semi-autonomous driving support, combining adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping functions for a smoother, less tiring drive. The Proactive Occupant Protection System monitors potential accident risks and can automatically tighten seatbelts or adjust seats to better protect passengers.
In the Korean market, the 2024 Touareg is available in two trims: the Prestige, which starts at 100.9 million won ($73,100), and the sportier R-Line, priced at 106.9 million won -- both prices include value-added taxes. Volkswagen offers a five-year or 150,000 kilometer warranty on the vehicle, along with a “Total Care" service for accident repairs that covers up to five insurance co-pays at authorized service centers.
More from Headlines
-
North Korea fires suspected ICBM with longest flight time yet
-
From 'superstars' to 'privileged and spoiled'
-
Child rapist's relocation sparks controversy, fear