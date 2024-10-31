Touareg drives Volkswagen’s push into Korea’s premium SUV market

In response to South Korea’s surging appetite for luxury SUVs, Volkswagen is doubling down with an upgraded Touareg that emphasizes advanced technology and understated elegance.

Launched in August, the third-generation 2024 Touareg positions Volkswagen to compete in a market where SUVs now dominate imported car sales, driven by demand for both versatility and premium features.

The third-generation 2024 Touareg has received a subtle design makeover that focuses on clean lines and understated elegance. The front of the vehicle sports a new LED light strip, a fresh grille design, and a more streamlined, black-accented bumper for a sportier look. One of the biggest design upgrades is the addition of Volkswagen’s IQ.Light HD Matrix headlights, which feature a unique “3 Eyes” look -- giving the Touareg a bold and recognizable front end.

On the sides, the R-Line trim adds a stylish side skirt, while a Volkswagen logo projection onto the ground adds a touch of flair when entering or exiting the vehicle.

The Touareg’s IQ.Light HD Matrix headlights are designed to make night driving safer and easier. These headlights contain over 38,000 tiny LEDs that automatically adapt to your driving conditions.