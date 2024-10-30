[Graphic News] ‘Gimjang’ cabbage prices set to exceed 5,000 won

Cabbage prices during the traditional kimchi-making - or “gimjang” - season before winter are expected to surpass 5,000 won ($3.63) per head for the first time, driven by a supply shortage due to this year’s lengthy heat wave.

The Korea Price Research Center forecasts that the average retail price of one cabbage in November will be 22.5 percent more than last year. Based on trends in cabbage supply and cost-of-living surveys, they estimate that cabbage will sell at an average of 5,300 won per head next month.

Cabbage prices in November have been steadily rising in recent years, from 2,981 won in 2020 to 4,327 won in 2023.