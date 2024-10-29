China confirms detention of S. Korean national on suspected espionage charges

China confirmed Tuesday that it has detained a South Korean citizen on suspicion of violating the country's anti-espionage law, marking the first case where a South Korean national has been arrested in China since the revised law took effect last year.

"A South Korean national was arrested by Chinese authorities on charges of espionage," Lin Jian, a spokesperson at China's foreign ministry, told a press briefing, without disclosing other details.

He said China has notified the South Korean Embassy in Beijing of the incident in a bid to help it provide necessary consular assistance.

"As a law-governing country, China has detected illegal activity in accordance with the law while guaranteeing the person's legitimate rights," he said.

The 50-something person, living in Hefei, in China's eastern province of Anhui, was arrested late last year on charges of violating the anti-espionage law, according to diplomatic sources.

Chinese authorities are believed to have suspected the person of leaking semiconductor-related information to South Korea as the individual was working at a chipmaker in China.

It marked the first time that a South Korean national was arrested in China on suspicion of violating the anti-espionage law.

China revised the anti-espionage law by broadening the meaning of espionage activities and the scope of its application. The revised law took effect in July last year.

The law bars the transfer of information related to "national security and interests," spawning concerns that people working at foreign companies in China could face punishment despite normal business activities. (Yonhap)