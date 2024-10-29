Selected NK troops, generals may be deployed to front lines: NIS

North Korean special operations troops conduct a drill during North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to their training base in western Pyongyang on Oct. 2, 2024, a day after South Korea's Armed Forces Day, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (Yonhap) North Korean special operations troops conduct a drill during North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to their training base in western Pyongyang on Oct. 2, 2024, a day after South Korea's Armed Forces Day, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s intelligence agency reported Tuesday that a contingent of North Korean troops, including senior military generals, dispatched to Russia may have been positioned on the front lines of the war with Ukraine. "Troop movements between Russia and North Korea have been assessed as underway, with the agency examining the potential relocation of certain personnel, including high-ranking military generals, to the front lines," Rep. Lee Seong-kweun of the ruling People Power Party told reporters following the closed-door parliamentary audit of the National Intelligence Service. "Russia has been training North Korean troops on around 100 Russian military terms, including terms such as 'to the position,' 'artillery fire' and 'launch.' However, there are indications that the North Korean military is struggling with these terms, leading to predictions that resolving communication issues will be difficult," Lee conveyed in the NIS briefing. The briefing notably preceded a planned visit by a government delegation, including NIS officials, to Ukraine. The delegation aims to share intelligence on the ongoing war with Ukrainian defense and intelligence officials and discuss potential future cooperation measures with Ukrainian authorities. The NIS on Tuesday also briefed lawmakers on a Russian government special aircraft making a round-trip journey between Moscow and Pyongyang from Oct. 23-24, concluding that it was carrying at least one Russian security official linked to the deployment of North Korean troops. “This visit is believed to have aimed at coordinating on the deployment issue, which has drawn international backlash,” Lee said, adding that the NIS assessed the mutual acknowledgment of troop deployment by both sides as a likely result of the visit. The NIS also said it is "actively monitoring possible additional troop deployments and follow-up measures through high-level channels" between Russia and North Korea, including a visit by Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui to Moscow.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (center) shakes hands with Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora before leaving for Moscow on Monday, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (Yonhap) North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (center) shakes hands with Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora before leaving for Moscow on Monday, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (Yonhap)

NK FM in Moscow North Korean state media on Tuesday reported Choe had departed for an “official visit” to Russia on Monday, but it did not provide further details, including the identity of the party extending the invitation. The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang stated that Choe's trip to Moscow is being "conducted within the framework of a strategic dialogue," which Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to revitalize during their June summit in Pyongyang. Choe's trip will involve "in-depth consultations on bilateral relations and international political issues," in line with the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the embassy said through its official Telegram channel. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed the treaty that includes Article 4, stipulating both countries would "provide military and other assistance using all means at its disposal without delay" if either party enters a state of war due to a military invasion by one or more countries. A senior official at the Unification Ministry in Seoul stated Tuesday that "there is a possibility of detailed coordination on troop deployment to Russia" during Choe's visit to Moscow. "Even if military discussions take place, it’s unlikely that North Korea or Russia would publicly disclose them this time," the official added. The official explained when Choe visited Russia in January, North Korean state media solely reported on trade and economic cooperation, without confirming any military discussions. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday urged addressing external uncertainties amid signs of North Korean troops in Russia for a possible deployment to the Russia-Ukraine war. Yoon denounced the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, describing the cooperation as "collusion" with an evil purpose. "As the Ukraine war drags on for nearly three years, North Korea not only provided weapons to Russia, but also sent its armed forces to Russia," Yoon said at a meeting he presided over in his office. "The illicit military collusion between North Korea and Russia causes grave concern as it poses a significant security threat to the international community and our national security. We must brace for all possible scenarios and set up countermeasures. Everyone should stay alert and dedicate themselves to managing risks."

President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) speaks during the Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Pool photo via Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) speaks during the Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)