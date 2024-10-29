Rose’s ‘APT.’ sets record for women in K-pop

Most Popular
Rose’s ‘APT.’ sets record for women in K-popBy Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 29, 2024 - 13:50
Rose’s single “APT.,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Nov. 2, marking a new record for female K-pop artists.
According to Billboard, “APT.” is the first song by a female K-pop artist to enter the Hot 100’s top 10 chart.
Previously, the highest-charting track by a K-pop female act was Blackpink's "Ice Cream," a collaboration with Selena Gomez that peaked at No. 13.
Only BTS, its members Jimin and Jungkook, and solo artist Psy had achieved top 10 placements on the Hot 100 among K-pop artists.
The Hot 100 chart is particularly influenced by radio airplay, making it a challenging target even for local artists.
Rose's success with "APT." demonstrates her ability to reach audiences beyond dedicated fan bases and significantly impact the US market.
“Oh my gosh what is happening? This is crazy. Thank you so much number ones, blinks, everyone. This one’s for you. This is my dream come true,” wrote Rose on Instagram in response the remarkable milestone.
