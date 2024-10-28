S. Korea to use homegrown transmission for K2 tanks

South Korea's defense authorities approved on Monday a plan to build K2 battle tanks with a homegrown transmission system, the state arms procurement agency said.

Under the plan endorsed by the Defense Project Promotion Committee, K2 tanks will be equipped with a locally developed power pack, which comprises the transmission and the engine, starting from the fourth batch of production that will be built by 2028, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

"The K2 battle tank's power pack will be completely localized and is anticipated to contribute to a smooth munitions support process as well as overseas exports going forward," DAPA said in a release.

The K2 was first built with a German-design power pack, and the arms procurement agency has been pushing to replace the power pack with a locally developed one.

K2 tanks are a key product of South Korea's arms exports, alongside K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers.

Also endorsed in Monday's meeting were accelerating the development and deployment of the low-altitude missile defense system, designed to deter the North's long-range artillery pieces targeting the greater Seoul area, by two years to 2033.

The committee also endorsed a plan to secure additional PAC-3 missiles and renovate the PAC-2 launcher for compatibility with the newer PAC-3 by 2031. (Yonhap)