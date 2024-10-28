Home

Yoon's foreign policy adviser visits Australia for frigate project

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 19:23

President Yoon Suk Yeol's foreign policy adviser, Chang Ho-jin (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's foreign policy adviser, Chang Ho-jin, visited Australia on Monday to ask the country to allow South Korean firms to participate in its frigate project, Yoon's office said.

In February this year, Australia announced a plan to acquire 11 new frigates for its Navy, with South Korean, Japanese, German and Spanish vessels being mentioned as candidates.

On the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Laos early this month, President Yoon met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and highlighted South Korean companies' interest in Canberra's frigate procurement program and requested Canberra's support. (Yonhap)

