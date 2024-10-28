Home

Chinese provincial govt. officials in S. Korea amid push for improvement in bilateral ties

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 19:21

(123rf) (123rf)

A Chinese delegation of mid-level provincial government officials is visiting South Korea this week as part of efforts to boost cooperation and exchanges between the two neighboring countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

The delegation, made up of foreign affairs officials representing 16 provincial governments, including the Shandong, Sichuan, Guangdong, Liaoning and Jiangsu provinces, will begin a five-day visit to Seoul and other regions Monday, the ministry said in a release.

They will hold meetings with South Korean government officials to discuss ways to enhance the bilateral partnership and cooperation, and visit the southeastern city of Gyeongju and the southern resort island of Jeju to participate in various exchange programs, it said.

The exchange programs resumed this year after a five-year hiatus following the coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea and China are revitalizing diplomatic exchanges at both central and provincial levels, as Seoul is seeking to manage strained relations with Beijing amid its closer ties with the United States under the Yoon Suk Yeol government. (Yonhap)

