After 3-year hiatus, JTI Korea reenters e-cigarette market

JTI Korea general manager David Wheeler speaks at a press conference for the Ploom X Advanced launch at a Seoul hotel on Monday. (JTI Korea)

Japan's JTI is reentering South Korea's heated tobacco market with a new product, Ploom X Advanced, in a renewed growth push.

"We understand Korea's market is highly competitive, but we believe now is the ideal time to introduce our product," JTI Korea general manager David Wheeler said at the launch of the new product at a Seoul hotel on Monday.

"As we are standing in a rapidly evolving market, it's crucial to develop products to an advanced level with top quality. As a consumer-centric brand, we're prepared to meet the needs of our consumers with cutting-edge technology and intuitive modern design."

JTI's reentry into the Korean market comes after a three-year hiatus amid heated competition among the top two players: KT&G's Reel and Philip Morris' IQOS.

The Ploom X Advanced utilizes innovative heat-flow technology, which maintains an optimal heating temperature to improve energy efficiency and extend battery life. The device allows for five-minute sessions without a limit on puffs and can be used for up to three consecutive sticks, a key differentiating feature. When fully charged for 90 minutes, it supports up to 20 sticks.