After 3-year hiatus, JTI Korea reenters e-cigarette market

Most Popular
-
1
Signs point to N. Korean troops in Russia-Ukraine combat zone
-
2
[Exclusive] Korean adoptee sisters meet for the first time in 39 years
-
3
Rose's 'Apt.' redefines K-pop's global appeal
-
4
Two years on, thousands mourn Itaewon tragedy, calling for accountability
-
5
[Herald Interview] Love for K-drama, food defines 'Secret Ingredient'
After 3-year hiatus, JTI Korea reenters e-cigarette marketBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 17:01
Japan's JTI is reentering South Korea's heated tobacco market with a new product, Ploom X Advanced, in a renewed growth push.
"We understand Korea's market is highly competitive, but we believe now is the ideal time to introduce our product," JTI Korea general manager David Wheeler said at the launch of the new product at a Seoul hotel on Monday.
"As we are standing in a rapidly evolving market, it's crucial to develop products to an advanced level with top quality. As a consumer-centric brand, we're prepared to meet the needs of our consumers with cutting-edge technology and intuitive modern design."
JTI's reentry into the Korean market comes after a three-year hiatus amid heated competition among the top two players: KT&G's Reel and Philip Morris' IQOS.
The Ploom X Advanced utilizes innovative heat-flow technology, which maintains an optimal heating temperature to improve energy efficiency and extend battery life. The device allows for five-minute sessions without a limit on puffs and can be used for up to three consecutive sticks, a key differentiating feature. When fully charged for 90 minutes, it supports up to 20 sticks.
Designed with ergonomics and consumer choices in mind, the device will be available in slate gray, navy blue, black and silver. The customizable 10-color front panel and six back cover options allow users to personalize devices to suit their tastes.
The Ploom X Advanced can be used with exclusive Mevius sticks, offered in deep regular, ice cold, purple option, baize option and shine fresh.
“To deliver a premium smoking experience, we developed this product to heat at an optimal temperature of 320 degrees (Celsius) inside the chamber for the smoothest tobacco experience. Our heated tobacco product's feedback from other markets has been very positive so far," said Frederic Estripeau, JTI Korea's marketing director.
He noted Japan, another competitive Asian market, where Ploom S was launched in 2019 and now commands over 11 percent of Japan's heated tobacco market share, receiving favorable feedback. As of October, JTI's Ploom has been introduced in 23 countries worldwide.
The new device will be available for purchase starting Nov. 4 via the Ploom website at 69,000 won ($50). The exclusive sticks will also be available at convenience stores in Seoul on the same day.
More from Headlines
-
Bipartisan panel to address livelihood issues amid tensions over first lady
-
Seoul aims to halve current suicide rate by 2030
-
S. Korea to hold talks with NATO allies amid NK troops in Russia