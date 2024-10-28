Year-end melodies to light up the winter season

Peppertones (Antenna) Peppertones (Antenna)

As the year draws to a chilly close, it's time to book year-end concerts by your favorite artists. Peppertones, a duo known for bright and warm music, will cap off their 20th debut anniversary year with a year-end concert. The band will host "Twenty" on Dec. 14-15 at Daeyang Hall of Sejong University, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. "Twenty" marks Peppertones' 20th anniversary and follows their successful sold-out tour in July, "Party Plenty."

Crush (Crush official Instagram) Crush (Crush official Instagram)

Singer Crush's year-end concert was announced through the singer's label, P Nation, which unveiled concert posters for the "Crush Hour: O" concert on its official social media channels last Wednesday. The concerts will take place on Dec. 20-22 at KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, Seoul. Through this concert, Crush aims to convey a message about living with love instead of criticism, symbolized by the circular shape of "O" in the title.

Park Jung-hyun (Bonboo Entertainment) Park Jung-hyun (Bonboo Entertainment)

Marking her first winter concert in six years is renowned diva Lena Park, also known as Park Jung-hyun. Park will perform her concert entitled “Play!” at the Myeonghwa Live Hall on Dec. 20-22. This will be her first winter concert since "Let it Snow" in 2018. In May, Park held a small theater concert called “Ieum,” which sold out all four of its shows, proving her continued ticket power and popularity. Celebrating her 26th debut anniversary this year, Park has established her place as a prominent R&B diva in Korea with hits like “In Dream,” “You Mean Everything to Me,” and “P.S. I Love You.”

Kim Yeon-woo (Kim Yeon-woo official Instagram) Kim Yeon-woo (Kim Yeon-woo official Instagram)

Singer Kim Yeon-woo is also returning for his first solo concert after a long break. The singer will host "Oh My God Yeon-woo" on Dec. 21-22 at Peace Hall, Kyunghee University. This concert is the continuation of his Christmas concert series, which ran from 2009 to 2019 and then took a break during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Kim plans to present a richer and more diverse show, accompanied by 20 musicians.

Apink (Apink official Instagram) Apink (Apink official Instagram)

The girl group Apink, celebrating its 13th anniversary, is also set to spend the year-end with its fans. The five-member group will hold its seventh solo concert on Dec. 21-22 at KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. While each member has been active in various areas such as solo concerts, TV series and solo albums, the members remain committed to their group activities. Apink successfully concluded the fan concert "Pink Drive" this year and recently released the fan song "Wait Me There."

Sung Si-kyung (Sung Si-kyung official Instagram) Sung Si-kyung (Sung Si-kyung official Instagram)