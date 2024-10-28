When two worlds collab: K-pop flexes power with global stars

Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment) Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)

Collaborations between K-pop idols and global pop stars have evolved into a mutually beneficial relationship that elevates both sides in unprecedented ways. Once seen primarily as a strategy for K-pop stars to break into Western markets, these partnerships now enable major pop icons to harness the power of K-pop fandoms -- known for their intensity, organization and unwavering dedication. K-pop fans, renowned for their streaming efforts and coordinated promotions, have become a valuable asset for global stars looking to amplify their music’s reach, drive social media trends and boost album sales. “K-pop stars may not always rival global icons in sheer popularity or production polish, but their explosive influence and spending power are undeniable,” pop critic Kim Do-heon said Monday. “Collaborating with a K-pop star can bring immediate attention and create powerful viral momentum in a short time frame.” Blackpink, with over 95 million subscribers, currently holds the title of the world’s most-subscribed artist channel on YouTube, while BTS’s channel, “BANGTANTV,” boasts over 79 million subscribers, making it the most-subscribed male artist channel globally.

For K-pop stars, collaborations with Western artists unlock access to mainstream audiences and genres like R&B and hip-hop, allowing them to showcase K-pop’s versatility and appeal to a broader international audience. Rose’s recent collaboration with Bruno Mars on “Apt.” is a prime example -- Mars’ established fan base combined with Rose’s social influence is achieving massive digital traction. “K-pop still operates as a subculture in markets like the US and Europe, where K-pop’s listener reach remains relatively limited,” music critic Lim Hee-yun said Monday. “To reach mainstream audiences in these regions, partnerships with popular local artists are essential.” On Spotify, for example, Rose’s collaboration with Mars extends her exposure to his vast fan base. Even those unfamiliar with Rose would see the track promoted alongside Mars’s releases, offering an organic opportunity for Rose’s music to reach new listeners via shared notifications and recommendations. Shortly after its release on Oct. 18, “Apt.” claimed the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Top 50 - USA chart and led iTunes charts in over 40 regions. Seventeen’s recent collaboration with DJ Khaled on “Love, Money, Fame,” released on Oct. 14, exemplifies how K-pop acts can push artistic boundaries. Working with Khaled, a key figure in hip-hop and pop rap music, encouraged Seventeen to blend their polished pop sound with hip-hop elements, enriching their musical range. “This song has a different vibe from the music Seventeen has released so far,” member Wonwoo said. “I’m excited that it showcases a new side of us.”

