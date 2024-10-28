Veteran actors Shin Gu, Kang Boo-ja to receive cultural merit medals

Veteran senior actors Shin Gu and Kang Boo-ja will receive the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, the second-highest medal, at the 2024 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards to be held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on Thursday.

According to the Culture Ministry and the Korea Creative Content Agency, a total of 31 celebrities including singers, actors, comedians, voice actors, screenwriters and musicians will receive awards this year.

The annual awards, now in its 15th edition, are the highest government honor in the field of popular culture and arts.

Shin, receiving the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit on Thursday, debuted in 1962 with the play "The Cow" and has played a diverse range of characters across film, TV and theater for over 60 years, earning the title of "master of acting."

Another recipient of the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, Kang Boo-ja, debuted in 1962 with KBS.

A prolific actor, she has appeared in numerous works, including the play, "Three Days and Two Nights with Mom," and the drama series, "Men of the Bath House," and has been highly praised for touching the hearts of the audience.

The Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit, the third-highest medal, goes to singer and actor Kim Chang-wan and writer Lim Ki-hong who worked on well-known TV music and comedy programs like “Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend” and “Humor No. 1.”

Actor Jo Jung-suk is among the seven artists who will receive Presidential Commendations, while actor Chun Woo-hee and K-pop producer Kenzie are among the eight artists to receive Prime Minister Commendations.

Ten artists, including three bands -- Jannabi, Day6 and Silica Gel -- actor Ahn Eun-jin and comedian Yoon Sung-ho will receive Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendations.

The event will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channels of the Korea Creative Content Agency and The K-pop.