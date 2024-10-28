Mercedes-Benz raises Drive Pilot speed limit

Mercedes-Benz announced Monday that it is upgrading its automated driving system, Drive Pilot, allowing it to operate at speeds of up to 95 kilometers per hour on German motorways. The upgrade is expected to be available in early 2025, following this year’s anticipated approval from Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority.

With this update, Drive Pilot will become the fastest Level 3 automated driving system in a production vehicle. The enhanced system will allow drivers to hand over control in flowing traffic, not just in traffic jams as was previously the case, according to Mercedes-Benz.

Current owners of vehicles equipped with Drive Pilot will receive the upgrade free of charge and, depending on the model, the update will be delivered either over-the-air or through a service center visit, the company said.

“With this upgraded Drive Pilot version, Mercedes-Benz is again underlining its pioneering role in automated driving,” Markus Schafer, chief technology officer at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said.

The increase in speed means drivers can rely on Drive Pilot during faster, flowing traffic conditions on motorways. While the system is active, drivers can take their time browsing the internet or streaming movies via services such as in-car digital video service, RIDEVU, developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Safety remains a top priority for the automaker, Mercedes-Benz emphasized. The system uses a combination of cameras, radar and LiDAR technology, along with a high-precision map, to ensure accuracy and safety. In the event of a system failure, key functions like steering and braking are backed up to guarantee a safe handover to the driver.

Looking ahead, the company aims to increase the system’s speed further, targeting 130 kilometers per hour, the legal limit for automated driving in Germany, by the end of the decade.