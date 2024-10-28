South Korean ID card to get redesign

South Korea’s resident identification card is due to get a fresh look.

On Monday, the government announced a nationwide design competition to revamp the card, which was last redesigned in 1999. The competition, which will run from Nov. 18-28, will involve both professional designers and the general public.

"Through this competition, we aim to actively solicit public input and incorporate expert ideas to create a new ID card design that represents South Korea," the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a statement.

There will be two stages in the competition for designers.

First, designers will present concepts and a portfolio of previous work. Six teams will advance to the final stage, where they will submit detailed designs for the new ID card.

The winning team will be awarded a 33 million won ($23,000) contract to collaborate on the card’s development. All six finalist teams will also receive 3 million won for their designs.

Ideas selected from the general public are to be incorporated into the development of the new ID card.

Any South Korean national can participate, either individually or as part of a team of up to three people.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation formed a committee in September and held an open forum to discuss updating the card with experts and the public. Through the discussion, the committee decided to hold a design competition, according to the government.