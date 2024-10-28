Subsidies for kimchi-making? Napa cabbage's importance in Korea

South Korea has unveiled a series of measures to stabilize the market for napa cabbage and daikon radishes, aiming to support preparations for "gimjang" -- the traditional process of preparing kimchi for winter -- as demand for these key ingredients is expected to rise during the peak gimjang season.

This initiative includes expanding supplies of key gimjang ingredients through government-contracted cultivation and additional reserve stock distribution, as well as offering price subsidies.

“The government will increase the contracted cultivation of napa cabbage by 10 percent compared to last year, supplying 24,000 tons. From late October, an additional 1,000 tons will be kept on standby for emergency stockpiling,” said Agriculture Minister Song Mi-rang during a policy meeting held at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Song added that napa cabbage and radish would be sold at discounts of up to 40 percent in large retailers and traditional markets nationwide to help reduce ingredient costs for consumers, with the measures running from Oct. 24 to Dec. 4.

To further support this effort, the government will release 2,000 tons of key seasoning ingredients like red chile pepper powder, garlic and onions from its reserves. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will also offer discounts on essential kimchi ingredients such as sea salt, fermented shrimp paste and anchovy sauce. Additionally, special inspections will be conducted to verify the origins of ingredients, ensuring that consumers can buy products sourced domestically.

Unlike the spike in apple prices early this year, driven by abnormally cold spring weather and heavy summer rain last year disrupting supply, these measures are not a response to sudden shortages, according to multiple experts and officials. Instead, they address the surge in demand during the gimjang season, based on kimchi’s importance in Korea.

“Napa cabbage is cultivated year-round, so its supply is generally stable, and the same goes for daikon radishes. However, during the gimjang season, demand sharply increases as both households and manufacturers ramp up their preparations,” said an official from the Agriculture Ministry. “About 50 to 60 percent of the annual supply, which averages around 1.2 million tons, is consumed during this period, with the remainder used by kimchi manufacturers. This policy aims to secure a stable supply for consumers and prevent potential price surges."

Despite initial fears of supply disruptions due to the lengthy heat wave this year, the situation has been effectively managed, the official added. Wholesale prices of napa cabbage grown in the summer, which had surged to 9,537 won per head in September -- up threefold from July -- have now stabilized to around 5,610 won per head in October as fall-harvested napa cabbage has entered the market.

Meanwhile, the number of households planning to make their own kimchi this year has increased to 68.1 percent from last year's 63.3 percent, according to the Korea Economic Research Institute.

“In addition to a recent surge of interest in traditional Korean cuisine, the growing popularity of cooking TV programs appears to be encouraging more people to cook at home,” another government official said.

Major retailers here have also joined the government’s efforts to stabilize kimchi ingredient prices. E-Mart, a leading discount chain under Shinsegae Group, is offering discounts on pre-orders for around 70,000 boxes of salted napa cabbage, priced 10 percent lower than last year. Lotte Mart and Homeplus also launched similar discount campaigns earlier this month for pre-ordered salted napa cabbage.

Han Myung-sook, chef of Korean cuisine and president of the Korea Food Service & Tourism Agency, noted that this collaborative push highlights the continued importance of kimchi in Korean society.

“Kimchi is more than just a dish; it’s a staple of Korean cuisine that has evolved with the nation’s history. Traditionally, before the establishment of South Korea as nation, kimchi played a crucial role in preserving vegetables through long, harsh winters when fresh produce was scarce,” Han said. “By ensuring nutrition during difficult seasons, this practice has contributed to the resourcefulness and resilience that remain central values in Korean culture.”

Han added that even today, kimchi remains a central element in Korean cuisine due to its versatility and its ability to pair well with various dishes.

“Despite the diversification of Korean food culture, kimchi continues to hold a prominent place at Korean tables, not just as a staple side dish but also as a key ingredient in contemporary recipes,” she said.

In 2013, the practice of gimjang was designated Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in recognition of its role in fostering community spirit, living in harmony with nature and solidarity through the tradition of sharing food.