Seoul shares open higher on tech, battery gains

Most Popular
-
1
Signs point to N. Korean troops in Russia-Ukraine combat zone
-
2
[Exclusive] Korean adoptee sisters meet for the first time in 39 years
-
3
Rose's 'Apt.' redefines K-pop's global appeal
-
4
Two years on, thousands mourn Itaewon tragedy, calling for accountability
-
5
Yoon calls for measures to protect Koreans amid escalating Iran-Israel conflicts
-
6
Civil servant’s death linked to workplace bullying
-
7
[Weekender] Walk around Korea to really get to know the country
-
8
[Herald Interview] Love for K-drama, food defines 'Secret Ingredient'
-
9
Hanwha, HD Hyundai vie for Poland’s $2.7b submarine program
-
10
First lady’s controversies to top agenda at meeting of party leaders
Seoul shares open higher on tech, battery gainsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 09:41
South Korean stocks started higher Monday on gains from semiconductor and battery shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 14.75 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,598.02 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.61 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix gained 0.75 percent.
Leading EV battery maker LG Energy Solution increased 0.86 percent, while Posco Future M surged 3.74 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor went up 0.67 percent, and its sister company Kia jumped 2.59 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,388.95 won against the US dollar, down 0.25 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Signs point to N. Korean troops in Russia-Ukraine combat zone
-
Two years on, thousands mourn Itaewon tragedy
-
First lady’s controversies to top agenda at meeting of party leaders