소아쌤

Ticketing system error disrupts bus terminals across nation

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 27, 2024 - 19:37

Passengers wait for rides at the Gyeongdong Intercity Bus Terminal in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on Sunday, after a T-money ticketing system malfunction caused delays nationwide. (Yonhap) Passengers wait for rides at the Gyeongdong Intercity Bus Terminal in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on Sunday, after a T-money ticketing system malfunction caused delays nationwide. (Yonhap)

A massive ticketing delay occurred at bus terminals across the nation Sunday due to malfunctioning of the T-money ticketing system, causing inconvenience for travelers.

At 1:06 p.m., the system error occurred at the T-money smart ticketing network and lasted for about two hours, according to T-money, the operator of smart transportation cards.

The malfunctioning caused halts in online ticketing at around 140 bus terminals across the nation, including the Seoul Express Bus Terminal in southern Seoul.

T-money said it will do its best to come up with measures to compensate affected consumers.

The company said it is working to determine the exact cause of the system disruption. The transportation ministry is also looking into the case.

In October 2021, a similar ticketing disruption occurred at the Seoul bus terminal due to an error with the T-money network system.

The system had recovered by around 3:10 p.m.

The malfunctioning caused halts in electronic ticketing at around 140 bus terminals across the nation, including the Seoul Express Bus Terminal in southern Seoul.

At bus terminals, officials operated an emergency ticketing system to issue tickets and receive fares in cash or via account transfer from customers.

After checking the names of passengers and other information, some terminal officials allowed them to board buses and pay for the fares after travel.

Some taxis using the Tmoney app had difficulty receiving fares and registering operations due to the disrupted service of the application.

Tmoney said a system failure at its Bupyeong center in Incheon, west of Seoul, caused the freeze in the ticketing network and it will do its best to come up with measures to compensate affected consumers.

The company said it is working to determine the exact cause of the system disruption. The transportation ministry is also looking into the case.

In October 2021, a similar ticketing disruption occurred at the Seoul bus terminal due to an error with the Tmoney network system. (Yonhap)

