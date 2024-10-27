Rose's 'Apt.' redefines K-pop's global appeal

Rose and Bruno Mars in the music video for the prerelease single "Apt." (The Black Label)

Rose’s hit single “Apt.,” featuring Bruno Mars, may signal a new direction for K-pop’s global reach as it dominates streaming charts worldwide. Music critics describe the song as “intuitive” with a strong hook, appealing to listeners of all ages.

According to The Black Label, Rose’s agency, on Friday, the chart-topping single surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify within seven days of its release. This marks the fastest such achievement for a female K-pop solo artist and the second-fastest overall for a K-pop act, following Jungkook of BTS.

Rose shared that the song was inspired by Korea’s popular “Apartment Game."

“It’s one of my favorite games – simple, fun and perfect for lifting spirits. I started working on the track one night after teaching the game to the studio team, and Bruno Mars later joined, completing the song.”

The music video for “Apt.,” featuring Mars alongside Rose in a visually vibrant production, attracted 25 million views within 24 hours and reached 100 million views on YouTube in just five days.

The video quickly rose to No. 1 on South Korea’s trending videos and YouTube’s US trending music chart, further highlighting Rose’s global influence. “Apt.” had garnered over 160 million views as of Sunday.

“The song feels incredibly catchy, almost as if it were designed to be an instant hit,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun on Sunday. “The word ‘a-par-teu’ repeats in a way that feels ear-catching, with a strong hook. The melody that follows is simple yet familiar, giving it a wide mainstream appeal.”

Music critic Cha Woo-jin echoed this sentiment, describing “Apt.” as having a punchy, repetitive hook typical of memorable mainstream songs.

“It’s so straightforward and hooks you instantly – the ‘a-par-teu, a-par-teu’ chorus just hits right in the ears,” Cha said on Sunday.