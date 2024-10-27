Two years on, thousands mourn Itaewon tragedy, calling for accountability

The outer wall of Seoul City Hall in central Seoul, on Saturday, is illuminated with purple lights in remembrance of the Oct. 29 crowd crush in Itaewon that killed 159 people, including many foreigners, during the Halloween celebration in 2022. (Yonhap) The outer wall of Seoul City Hall in central Seoul, on Saturday, is illuminated with purple lights in remembrance of the Oct. 29 crowd crush in Itaewon that killed 159 people, including many foreigners, during the Halloween celebration in 2022. (Yonhap)

Thousands of people, including grieving families, gathered Saturday at Seoul Plaza to commemorate the second anniversary of the Itaewon crowd crush, a tragedy that claimed 159 lives -- most of them young adults -- during Halloween celebrations on October 29, 2022. Organized by the 10.29 Itaewon Disaster Bereaved Families Committee and estimated to have drawn around 5,000 participants, the ceremony began at 6:34 p.m., the exact time of the first emergency call from Itaewon that night, hours before the deadly crowd surge unfolded. Titled "A Step Towards Truth, A Promise of Unity," the event was a sea of purple, the color of mourning chosen for Itaewon’s victims. Attendees wore purple jackets and vests, carried ribbon-shaped balloons, and held posters demanding a comprehensive investigation into the disaster, underscoring the enduring call for justice and accountability.

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho (2nd from left) speaks with Lee Jeong-min (center), head of the group representing the bereaved families of the victims of the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush that claimed 159 lives during Halloween celebrations, at a memorial event in front of Seoul City Hall marking the tragedy's second anniversary, on Saturday. (Yonhap) Ruling People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho (2nd from left) speaks with Lee Jeong-min (center), head of the group representing the bereaved families of the victims of the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush that claimed 159 lives during Halloween celebrations, at a memorial event in front of Seoul City Hall marking the tragedy's second anniversary, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Lee Jeong-min, chair of the 10.29 Itaewon Disaster Bereaved Families Committee and father of victim Lee Ju-yeong, spoke with visible emotion. "These past two years have been more painful than any other sorrow I have endured," he said, sharing the bittersweet hope he feels each October that his daughter might walk through the door. Lee pleaded for the government and the National Assembly to actively fulfill their roles in protecting the lives and safety of citizens. Joan Rached, mother of Australian victim Grace Rached, attended the memorial and delivered a heartfelt tribute to her daughter as mourners in the audience quietly wiped away tears. Rached vividly recalled their last moments together, saying, "The last time I saw her was when she left home early in the morning, heading to the airport. I regret not taking her to the airport myself that day, as it would have given us even a little more time together." Professor Song Ki-choon of Jeonbuk National University Law School, head of the Special Independent Investigation Committee on the Itaewon crowd crush, addressed the attendees, saying the committee is determined to answer all questions surrounding the tragedy -- why it occurred, why certain decisions were made and who is responsible. "We are committed to uncovering the causes of the disaster and determining responsibility." The committee was established under a special law passed in May, mandating a new investigation into the crowd crush. It is set to operate for one year, with the option of a three-month extension.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (center) attends the memorial marking the second anniversary of the devastating event, held in front of Seoul City Hall on Saturday. (Yonhap) Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (center) attends the memorial marking the second anniversary of the devastating event, held in front of Seoul City Hall on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Key political figures also attended, including Choo Kyung-ho, the floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, and Park Chan-dae, the floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. Choo expressed profound regret for the tragedy occurring under their watch. "As a father myself, I carry deep remorse for failing to protect the young lives of our community," he said, pledging to do his utmost to support the related investigation committees in fulfilling their mandate. Park criticized the persistent lack of accountability for those responsible. "There is ample evidence that the tragedy was a man-made disaster, yet no one has been held accountable," Park said. "We will do everything in our power to clearly establish the causes and ensure that those responsible are held to account." Earlier in the same day, at 1:59 p.m., families of the victims participated in an interfaith prayer service near Itaewon Station, hosted by representatives of the nation’s major religions -- Buddhism, Protestantism and Catholicism. The chosen time symbolized the remembrance of the 159 victims. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has yet to establish a legal manual for handling crowd-related incidents. Earlier in 2022, just two days after the tragedy, President Yoon instructed government officials to develop a safety management system to prevent crowd accidents. However, a manual has still not been produced. According to Rep. Kim Sung-hoi from the Democratic Party of Korea, as of Friday, when he inquired with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety about the existence of a response manual for crowd incidents, the ministry confirmed that "there is currently no finalized crisis management manual for crowd-related incidents." As criticism mounts, the government has newly decided to conduct a comprehensive investigation into various sites with a high risk of crowd incidents. The Interior Ministry announced Sunday that it has requested local governments, as well as related ministries and agencies, to conduct thorough investigations and establish comprehensive safety management plans by the end of November. The ministry has also identified 15 types of locations prone to such risks, including local festivals, concerts, beaches, sporting events, religious gatherings and exhibitions.