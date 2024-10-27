[Herald Interview] Love for K-drama, food defines 'Secret Ingredient'

Southeast Asia's largest streaming platform Viu's original "Secret Ingredient" is an adventurous attempt.

The series, which Viu labels a regional drama series, is a unique collaboration between a number of countries, featuring a Filipino showrunner, Korean director and a Korean writer as well as Korean, Filipino and Indonesian actors.

The six-part romantic comedy follows Ha-joon, played by Lee Sang-heon from Netflix's hit high-teen romance series "XO Kitt," as he sets off on a journey to reunite with Maya (Julia Barretto), his childhood sweetheart and an aspiring Filipina chef.

The concept for this multinational collaborative series -- a rare initiative in the drama industry -- originated from its financier, Unilever Nutrition SEA and Indonesia, as it sought innovative ways to promote its food products to women across Southeast Asia, explained Corinna Vistan-Takahashi, the executive producer and showrunner of the series. Unilever Nutrition SEA and Indonesia is a consumer goods company operating a number of food brands in the Southeast Asian region.

"(Unilever) knew that this target demographic was fascinated by and loved Korean dramas. And whether they're women in Indonesia, women in the Philippines or women in Malaysia, what they all had in common was this shared love for Korean dramas," said Vistan, during a video-call interview with The Korea Herald on Oct. 18.

Vistan explained that Unilever aimed to explore a fresh marketing approach by seamlessly integrating their products into a series that embodied the "flavor and feel" of K-dramas and incorporated Southeast Asian elements, including well-known actors from the Philippines and Indonesia.

"I think that nowadays what Unilever has come to learn about this new generation of audience is that they don't want to be sold to and they want it as subliminal as possible. They don't want direct selling," said Vistan.

According to Vistan, the solution was to create an immersive food-themed drama that naturally incorporated Unilever's products throughout the storyline.