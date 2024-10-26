[Exclusive] Korean adoptee sisters meet for the first time in 39 years

Jee Won Ha (left) and Darragh Hannan (right) at Incheon Airport, meeting each other for the first time after being separated soon after birth. (Hugh Hong/The Korea Herald) Jee Won Ha (left) and Darragh Hannan (right) at Incheon Airport, meeting each other for the first time after being separated soon after birth. (Hugh Hong/The Korea Herald)

Incheon Airport witnessed a heartfelt reunion on Friday afternoon as Darragh Hannan and Jee Won Ha, sisters separated at birth and raised worlds apart, met face-to-face for the first time. The two, adopted as infants—Hannan in the US and Ha in Belgium—recently discovered their full sibling connection through a MyHeritage DNA test, sparking this life-changing encounter. Hannan, adopted in Minnesota shortly after her birth in 1986, grew up in a loving and supportive home. Ha, on the other hand, experienced a challenging journey. Born in 1985 and initially adopted by a Korean family, her life took a dramatic turn after her parents divorced, leading her to be adopted by a Belgian family in 1987. This family later adopted seven Cambodian children using falsified papers and dubious methods. “Identity theft, child smuggling, child trafficking. ... It seems like my parents were big role in it, so they organized it and they did it themselves," Ha said. At 14, Ha left home due to years of physical and emotional abuse, spending her remaining teen years in orphanages before eventually securing her own apartment. Now happily married with three children, she has found stability despite her past.

Childhood photos of Jee Won Ha (left) and Darragh Hannan (right). (Source: MyHeritage) Childhood photos of Jee Won Ha (left) and Darragh Hannan (right). (Source: MyHeritage)