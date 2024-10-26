Most Popular
-
1
Critics slam this year's parliamentary audit as 'worst ever'
-
2
Yoon signals flexibility in no-weapons policy for Ukraine
-
3
Veteran actor Kim Soo-mi dies at age of 75
-
4
Hybe COO denies Illit plagiarized NewJeans, Hybe chart manipulation allegations
-
5
Pyongyang erects blockades along inter-Korean railways
-
6
Hybe retracts statement after National Assembly audit controversy
-
7
Blackpink's Rose and Bruno Mars' 'APT' sparks surge in related stocks
-
8
FT Island's Choi Min-hwan under investigation for allegedly soliciting prostitution
-
9
Fire at USFK warehouse in Busan under control, no casualties
-
10
Fire breaks out at USFK storage facility in Busan
Yoon calls for measures to protect Koreans amid escalating Iran-Israel conflictsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 26, 2024 - 15:18
President Yoon Suk Yeol called for all-out measures to protect Korean nationals amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the presidential office said Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iran in return for the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile barrage on Israel earlier in the month.
"The top priority is to protect Korean nationals (in Iran and Israel), and all necessary measures should be drawn up to prepare for worsening situations," Yoon was quoted as saying.
The government will operate an around-the-clock task force to monitor tensions in the Middle East and map out necessary measures, according to the office.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon calls for measures to protect Koreans amid escalating Iran-Israel conflicts
-
N. Korea slams Seoul-Washington joint air exercise
-
Opposition slams Yoon's suggestion to send offensive weapons to Ukraine