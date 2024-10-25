Culture icons recognized with national medals

(From left) Culture Minister Yu In-chon, stage director Kim Jeong-ok and writer Yi Mun-yeol, recipients of the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, pose for photos at a ceremony at Modu Art Theater in central Seoul on Friday. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

Author Yi Mun-yeol, 76, and theater director Kim Jeong-ok, 92, received the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the nation's highest honor is given to artists, on Friday.

The two legendary cultural icons were honored for their contributions to literature and performing arts, respectively.

Since his debut in 1979, Yi contributed to the popularization and advancement of Korean literature by crafting over 90 works spanning various themes and subjects that have garnered wide public acclaim. His works, including "The Son of Man," "For the Emperor," "Our Twisted Hero" and "Romance of the Three Kingdoms," have been translated into 24 languages across 31 countries.

As a theater director, Kim has spent over 50 years directing more than 100 works, including plays, "changgeuk" traditional Korean operas, operas and films.

Culture Minister Yu In-chon announced that, starting this year, the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, traditionally awarded posthumously, will also be given to living individuals.

The second-highest Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit was awarded to three distinguished individuals who have each made profound contributions to Korean arts and culture. Baik Byung-dong, emeritus professor in the College of Music at Seoul National University, has devoted over 65 years to the advancement of contemporary Korean music, composing more than 100 pieces, including solo works, operas and cantatas. Yang Hye-sook, president of the Korean Performing Arts Foundation, was also honored for her role in modernizing Korean traditional performing arts. Finally, Woo Kyu-sung, CEO of Kyu Sung Woo Architects, was recognized for promoting appreciation of Korean architectural excellence globally through his innovative designs.

The Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit was presented to five individuals whose contributions span literature, dance, visual arts and design. Among them is Kang In-sook, director of the Yeongin Literature Museum, who has greatly influenced Korean literary culture. Also honored were novelist Yun Heung-gil and dancer Ha Jung-ae, who have each significantly impacted their respective fields. Visual artist Kim Yoon-shin and designer Lee Sang-cheol were similarly recognized, highlighting the diversity of Korean talent in artistic expression and design.

For the Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit, five recipients were celebrated for their dedication to enriching Korean arts and culture. Honorees included Shin In-sook, chair of the Heart-Heart Foundation, and Lee Haeng-ja, CEO of the Bonte Museum, who have each championed cultural and artistic philanthropy. Film critic Kim Jong-won, emeritus professor of music Lee Byeong-won at the University of Hawaii, and "hanji" (traditional Korean mulberry bark paper) artisan Kim Sam-sik were also awarded, recognizing their respective contributions to Korean cinema, education and craftsmanship.

The Korea Culture and Arts Award was granted to five individuals across different categories. Jeon In-geon, director of the Kansong Art Museum, was honored for his work in cultural preservation. In the literature category, Lee Keum-yi, a prominent children’s and young adult author, was recognized for her literary contributions. In music, Won Il, artistic director of the World Music Festival at the National Asian Culture Foundation, was awarded for his dedication to music. Theater director Ko Sun-woong, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Theatre, and artist Kim Beom, representing visual arts, were also celebrated for their roles in advancing Korean performing and visual arts.