N. Korea says troop dispatch to Russia, if true, falls in line with int'l law

A Korean solider watches a news report on North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

North Korea's foreign ministry said Friday any alleged deployment of North Korean troops to Russia would align with international law, making the first official comment over the issue.

A senior official from North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement issued through the Korean Central News Agency if international media's reports about North Korea's troop dispatch were accurate, such action would "comply with international law and norms."

The official responsible for Russian affairs, however, stopped short of confirming the troop dispatch, saying it does not interfere in matters under the defense ministry's jurisdiction.

North Korea's first official comment on the alleged dispatch of troops to Russia came after after Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to deny the reports.

South Korea and the United States have previously claimed that North Korea sent approximately 3,000 troops to eastern Russia for potential involvement in the war against Ukraine.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said intelligence indicates Russia is expected to deploy the first batch of North Korean soldiers in combat zones as early as Sunday or Monday. (Yonhap)