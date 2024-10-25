N. Korea says troop dispatch to Russia, if true, falls in line with int'l law

Most Popular
-
1
Critics slam this year's parliamentary audit as 'worst ever'
-
2
Yoon signals flexibility in no-weapons policy for Ukraine
-
3
What would N. Korean troops mean for the war with Ukraine?
-
4
Long-term foreign residents in S. Korea at all-time high
-
5
SK hynix reports earnings surprise in Q3 on AI chip boom
-
6
Veteran actor Kim Soo-mi dies at age of 75
-
7
Hybe COO denies Illit plagiarized NewJeans, Hybe chart manipulation allegations
-
8
Jessi apologizes for assault case involving fan
-
9
Tattoo artist calls for all body inking to be legal at audit
-
10
In first, North Korea drops leaflets targeting South Korean presidential couple
N. Korea says troop dispatch to Russia, if true, falls in line with int'l lawBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 21:52
North Korea's foreign ministry said Friday any alleged deployment of North Korean troops to Russia would align with international law, making the first official comment over the issue.
A senior official from North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement issued through the Korean Central News Agency if international media's reports about North Korea's troop dispatch were accurate, such action would "comply with international law and norms."
The official responsible for Russian affairs, however, stopped short of confirming the troop dispatch, saying it does not interfere in matters under the defense ministry's jurisdiction.
North Korea's first official comment on the alleged dispatch of troops to Russia came after after Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to deny the reports.
South Korea and the United States have previously claimed that North Korea sent approximately 3,000 troops to eastern Russia for potential involvement in the war against Ukraine.
On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said intelligence indicates Russia is expected to deploy the first batch of North Korean soldiers in combat zones as early as Sunday or Monday. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Pyongyang erects blockades along inter-Korean railways
-
Korea to regulate cross-border trading of crypto
-
Opposition slams Yoon's suggestion to send offensive weapons to Ukraine