Man arrested for vandalism at National Assembly

Man arrested for vandalism at National AssemblyBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 14:57
Police detained a man in his 60s Friday morning after he allegedly smashed a glass door in an apparent attempt to break into the National Assembly’s main building in Seoul.
According to Yeongdeungpo Police Station, the man was arrested for alleged intrusion and destruction of property with dangerous objects.
The incident occurred at around 5:15 a.m. when the suspect reportedly threw a fire extinguisher at the glass door of the National Assembly.
Police identified the suspect as he fled the scene on a bicycle. He was arrested about an hour later, at 6:25 a.m. in Yeouido Hangang Park near the National Assembly.
During questioning, the man reportedly stated his motive for the attack, saying, “I didn’t like the lawmakers and wanted to meet the speaker of the National Assembly.”
Police confirmed that the suspect was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, and are continuing their investigation to determine further details.
